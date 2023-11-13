Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Why Hamas Wears T-Shirts & Jeans in Combat

Take an inside look at the war in Gaza, straight from Hamas’ own cameramen. Why is Hamas fighting the war while wearing t-shirts and jeans? Hamas, just like every other terrorist organization around the world, tries to blend in with civilians to protect themselves from being targeted — and so that when they’re killed in combat, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health can count them as “civilian deaths.” Fighting a war in civilian clothes is just one more tactic from the Hamas handbook to manipulate the world while further endangering the actual civilians in Gaza. We are the IDF. Our purpose is to preserve the State of Israel, to protect its independence, and to stop its enemies from disrupting everyday life for Israel’s citizens and residents.

The WAR FRONT in Israel That NO ONE is Talking About | LIVE From the Jordanian Border

