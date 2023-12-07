Why Hamas Refused to Release the Last 20 Women & Children From Gaza

After the week-long ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, and more than 100 Jewish hostages released, the pause suddenly came to an end, and the fighting is now back on full force. When Hamas violated the terms of the ceasefire last Friday, they only had about 20 women and children left to release. However, they suddenly got cold feet, and offered to release men or dead bodies instead.

Why would Hamas revert to their horrific, terrorist ways, and continue holding women and children inside Gaza, including a 10 month old baby? The reason may be more sinister than you think. The world is also talking more and more about what will happen the day after the war ends.

The world wants the Palestinian Authority to rule over Gaza. That however, could be worse than the last 15 years of Hamas’ rule.