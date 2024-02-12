What Should Israel Do with Terrorists in Gaza and the Biblical Heartland?

Israel 365 Education Director Rabbi Elie Mischel talks about what should Israel do with Gaza after the war against Hamas in Gaza is finished. Israel is under intense pressure from the Biden administration to embrace the Two-State Solution and declare a Palestinian state. The vast majority of the people in Israel do NOT support this and call it the Two-State “Delusion”. When will the government catch up with the will of the people? When the war against Hamas is over, what should Israel do with the Gazans remaining? What about the terrorists in the biblical heartland, in Hurawa, in Jenin, and in Nablus (Shechem)? Should Israel annex and declare sovereignty over Gaza and the Biblical heartland? What can Christians do right now to stand with and support Israel in this war?