What is the festival of Sukkot? Feast of the Tabernacles

Sukkot, known as the Feast of Tabernacles in English, is one of the three pilgrimage festivals in the biblical calendar. Unlike Passover, which commemorates the Exodus from Egypt, and Shavuot, which marks the Revelation at Sinai, Sukkot has a unique significance. As explained in Leviticus chapter 23, Sukkot celebrates the period when the children of Israel lived in makeshift booths or huts during their 40-year journey in the desert. But why celebrate living in huts for 40 years? The answer lies in the connection between these festivals and the seasons of the farming year in the land of Israel. Passover is a springtime festival symbolizing the birth of the nation of Israel, while Shavuot, the Feast of Weeks, represents the harvest season when God gave Israel its mission. Sukkot, on the other hand, is a fall festival that signifies the in-gathering of all harvests, including fruits and grapes. This connection illustrates that God linked Israel’s purpose and mission to the seasons of the promised land. Sukkot represents not only the 40-year desert journey but also the enduring historical journey of the Jewish people, who have lived in temporary dwellings throughout their history, always protected by God. The festival culminates with the in-gathering, symbolizing the return of both the Jewish people and all nations to Jerusalem to celebrate together in worship of God. Sukkot, in essence, is a celebration of the great in-gathering of all things and people in the name of God. This explanation sheds light on the significance of Sukkot, a biblical holiday that calls all nations to join in the celebration, unlike the other two pilgrimage festivals. Sukkot is a testament to the enduring journey of the Jewish people and their ultimate return home to the land of Israel.