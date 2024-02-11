Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

What Do King Saul and Benjamin Netanyahu Have in Common? – Elie Mischel Interview Pt 1

Last fall, a journalist asked Netanyahu to name his favorite bible character. Netanyahu replied with a fascinating answer: “King Saul. He was tragic.” Why is Netanyahu’s favorite bible character King Saul? Eli Mischel recently wrote an article that did a deep dive on this topic. What do King Saul and Benjamin Netanyahu have in common? Will Bibi finish the job against the Amalekites that King Saul failed to do? Elie shares how there is a “spiritual renewal” happening in a profound way amongst the IDF soldiers and amongst the Jewish people. How is God’s hand moving in Israel to turn such a tragedy for good and for His purposes? Listen in and find out more!

