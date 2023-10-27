Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Webinar: Learn to be an Israel Advocate

There is a battle for truth being fought in streets around the world as people rally in support of Hamas murdering Jews. Israel is being assailed in the public arena. This is a battle of light against darkness, truth against lies.

Israel365 held a live-streamed webinar teaching how to advocate for Israel. The webinar was led by Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, the  Executive Director of the Center for Jewish-Christian Understanding and Cooperation in Jerusalem, David Olesker , and Michele Bachmman

The webinar covered:

  • The truth about Hamas
  • The Israeli operations in Gaza
  • The history of the conflict
  • And much more.

