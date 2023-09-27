WATCH – Yoram Ettinger: ‘One and a half million Arabs added to official figures’

In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Yoram Ettinger, a former Israeli ambassador, writer, and demographics expert on Israel.



“Since 2004, I have established a team which conducts due diligence on the Arab and Jewish numbers west of the Jordan River,” Ettinger told Reinstein. “We have discovered a great discrepancy of one and a half million Arabs who are included in the number of Judea and Samaria Arabs, while they are not around. They are in the official numbers, which have never been audited by any Western country. We are the first to conduct this audit.”



Ettinger discusses why these Arab numbers have been inflated and what it could mean for the future of the Jewish State.