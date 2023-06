Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that no “deal” with Iran will stop Israel from defending herself. An Arab Member of Knesset told a Jewish youth in Jerusalem that he wished the young man would be murdered. . .Which international bodies, Human Rights organizations, or world leaders were outraged by this clear hate speech? Yes, no one. And the Israeli Youth Soccer team got 3rd place in the World Cup U20.