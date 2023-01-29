Subscribe
WATCH: Who were the Righteous Among the Nations who saved Jews during the Holocaust?

The Dobrolubow family lived in a village near Krakow and when their daughter’s Jewish friend Genia needed help, they hid her from the Nazis in a closet. The closet is now at Yad Vashem.

