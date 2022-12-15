WATCH: Who is responsible for the death of a 16-year-old Palestinian girl in Jenin?

When the IDF went into Jenin on a counter-terror operation, a 16-year-old Palestinian girl was tragically killed. However, who is really responsible for her death? Justin from the Israel-based Christian NGO The Israel Guys explores the question.
When the IDF went into Jenin on a counter-terror operation, a 16-year-old Palestinian girl was tragically killed. However, who is really responsible for her death? Justin from the Israel-based Christian NGO The Israel Guys explores the question.
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .