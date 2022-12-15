Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH: Who is responsible for the death of a 16-year-old Palestinian girl in Jenin?

Video Manager

Video Manager

When the IDF went into Jenin on a counter-terror operation, a 16-year-old Palestinian girl was tragically killed. However, who is really responsible for her death? Justin from the Israel-based Christian NGO The Israel Guys explores the question.

Related Videos

WATCH: Christian Media Summit delegation visits Knesset

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .