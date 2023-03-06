WATCH: This is a time to take an active role in fulfilling Biblical prophecy

These troubled times are offering people of faith a unique opportunity not only to witness, but also to take an active role in the fulfillment of biblical prophecy, Sam Grundwerg, World Chairman of Keren Hayesod – UIA (United Israel Appeal) tells Josh Reinstein in the latest episode of “Ask The Source.”

The two discuss the dramatic increase in aliyah to Israel – with over 75,000 new immigrants who moved to the country in 2022, about three times more than during the previous year. They included some 45,000 people from Russia and 15,000 people from Ukraine.

“There is an opportunity now for Christians around the world that love Israel, support Israel, love the Jewish people, believe in prophecy and want the blessings of Genesis 12,” he says, referring to the verses that describe God telling Abraham that “all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.”

“Our Christian friends around the world can step up and take part in actively supporting the ingathering of the Jews from all around the world back into Israel as it says in the scriptures,” Grundwerg highlights.