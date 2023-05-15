Subscribe
Study The Bible
WATCH: ‘The PA prioritizes killing Israelis and being killed for Allah’

In this week’s “Ask The Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Itamar Marcus, founder and director of Palestinian Media Watch, which studies Palestinian society by monitoring and analyzing the Palestinian Authority (PA) through its media and schoolbooks.

Marcus discusses the PA’s current indoctrination in children’s education and his organization’s aims of getting the PA designated as child abusers. Palestinian Media Watch has lobbied in European parliaments and US Congress to get resolutions passed that will officially designate the PA as child abusers.

“The PA is not only teaching their kids to be terrorists, but they are also teaching their kids that the greatest achievement they can have in life is to be a shahid, a martyr for Allah,” Marcus said. “The PA prioritizes killing Israelis and being killed for Allah.”

