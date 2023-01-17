WATCH: The more Jewish Israel is, the more will be respected

The more Jewish Israel is, the more it will be respected as a country, former US envoy for the Abraham Accords Aryeh Lightstone tells Josh Reinstein in the latest episode of “Ask the Source.”

“Israel is the one and only forever homeland of the Jewish people,” he highlights. “The more Jewish it is, the more it is understood, the more we, the United States of America, stand with them, the more the rest of the world will come to respect it.”

According to Lightstone, the Abraham Accords have put every Arab country “on a timeline of when, and not if” they will make peace with Israel.