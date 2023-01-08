Subscribe
WATCH: The IDF’s New Years Resolution

Several IDF soldiers explain how in 2023 they intend to continue to fight terrorism and protect civilians. “We will continue to stand with the IDF’s values next year just like we have been doing since 1948,” they say.

