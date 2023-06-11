Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH: The IDF – 75 Years of Defending Israel.

Video Manager

Video Manager

75 years ago the IDF was established. Since then, Israel’s soldiers continue to give their all in order to protect our country and the civilians within.

Related Videos

Five Palestinians Murdered in Northern Israel – Something the Media Never Talks About

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .