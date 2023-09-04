Subscribe
Study The Bible
WATCH – Steve Leibowitz: ‘We will see Israeli players in NFL’

In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Steve Leibowitz, president of American Football in Israel.

“We were just a bunch of friends getting together to play touch football, and it has grown into 2,000 players around the country. Men, women, and children,” Leibowitz said.

“Robert Kraft has contributed enormously to our infrastructure, including our sports field, the first real football field in the Middle East.

“In the beginning, we were mostly immigrants. American born. The vast majority of our players now are Israelis who have learned the game. They are really involved. We will not retire until we see Israelis playing in the NFL.”

