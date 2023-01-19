Subscribe
WATCH: State of Iowa to adopt EMS model ‘from the Holy Land’

Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg said the state of Iowa plans to start testing a smartphone app that crowdsources emergency responders after having seen how successful United Hatzalah’s model is in Israel.

