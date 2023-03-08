Subscribe
Study The Bible
WATCH: Spreading Purim Love in Tel Aviv

“Purim is all about Jewish unity,” says Israel365 Founder Rabbi Tuly Weisz. “That’s why we distributed sweets in Tel Aviv to show that even though Israelis might sometimes disagree, what unites us is much stronger than what divides us.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends Purim service at police base

