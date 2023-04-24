WATCH: Since Biden took power, over $1 billion transferred to Palestinian Authority

In this week’s “Ask The Source”, host Josh Reinstein speaks with journalist and Gush Etzion Spokesperson Josh Hasten about the current state of affairs in the US-Israel relationship and what the future may hold.

“We are seeing now a complete reversal from the previous administration,” said Hasten. “The Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moved the embassy from Tel Aviv, recognized the Golan Heights as being a part of Israel and Judea and Samaria. We are going back to the days of Obama and President Clinton where there is pressure on Israel. The administration equates Israel, who is defending itself from a massive wave of terrorism, with the terrorists themselves.”