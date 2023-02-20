Subscribe
Study The Bible
WATCH: Shurat HaDin takes Israel's enemies to court. Here is how

The time has come to hold social media giants accountable for the incitement and hatred that their platforms host, Nitsana Darshan Leitner, Founder and President of Shurat HaDin – Israel Law Center, tells Josh Reinstein in the latest episode of “Ask the Source.”

“Shurat HaDin is a civil rights organization based in Israel that takes Israel’s enemies to courts,” Darshan Leitner explains. “We file lawsuits against those who want to destroy the Jewish state, against state-sponsored terrorism, against banks or social media giants that are aiding and abetting terrorism, against companies that delegitimize the state of Israel.”

Reinstein and Darshan-Leitner discuss how the US Supreme Court has recently accepted to hear a case Shurat Hadin is bringing against Facebook and other social media platforms that allow terrorist organizations to use their networks to spread incitement and violence.

“We will fight Facebook [and] not let [its people] sit in the ivory towers in Palo Alto when blood is spilled on the streets of Jerusalem,” Darshan-Leitner says.

