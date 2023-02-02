Subscribe
WATCH: Should Christians keep Shabbat?

David Nekrutman, an Orthodox Jew and author of “Your Sabbath Invitation”, talks about how Christians keeping the Shabbat on Saturday will bring about the Final Redemption described in Isaiah 66:23.

