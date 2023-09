This week marked 50 years since the Yom Kippur War when Egypt and Syria surprised Israel with a brutal attack. In the nearly three-week war that followed, 2,500 Israeli soldiers were killed and more than 7,000 wounded, with Israel barely surviving.



What you probably didn’t know is that a certain freshman senator visited Israel 40 days before the Yom Kippur War, assuring Golda Meir that Egypt was not planning to attack Israel. Who was that freshman senator? You guessed it. Joe Biden.