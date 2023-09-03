WATCH: Security Update from Israel – Four Terror Attacks in 24 Hours

There have been three terror attacks here in Israel in the last couple of day We’re going to break them all down for you here on the show.
There have been three terror attacks here in Israel in the last couple of day We’re going to break them all down for you here on the show.
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .