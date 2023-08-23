WATCH: Saudi Arabia’s bid to take over the Temple Mount & Al-Aqsa Mosque – What is happening?

There’s a rumor floating around the Middle East that Saudi Arabia wants to take over control of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which would obviously mean they’re taking over the Temple Mount. The reason?



Al-Aqsa is supposed to be the third holiest site in Islam, and since they’re already in charge of Mecca and Medina, this would make them the effective guardians of Islam. But is that fact even true? Keep watching to find out.



Palestinian Arabs from Gaza are storming the border fence, there was another terror attack in Hebron yesterday, which left a young mother dead, and Israel’s government is blaming everything on Iran.