Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH: Saudi Arabia’s bid to take over the Temple Mount & Al-Aqsa Mosque – What is happening?

Video Manager

Video Manager

There’s a rumor floating around the Middle East that Saudi Arabia wants to take over control of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which would obviously mean they’re taking over the Temple Mount. The reason?

Al-Aqsa is supposed to be the third holiest site in Islam, and since they’re already in charge of Mecca and Medina, this would make them the effective guardians of Islam. But is that fact even true? Keep watching to find out.

Palestinian Arabs from Gaza are storming the border fence, there was another terror attack in Hebron yesterday, which left a young mother dead, and Israel’s government is blaming everything on Iran.

Related Videos

WATCH: Horrific terror attack in Palestinian town leaves Israeli father & son dead

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .