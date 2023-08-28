Subscribe
Study The Bible
WATCH – Risa Levitt: ‘Israel was at center of ancient crossroads’

In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Risa Levitt, director of the Bible Lands Museum.

“The Bible Lands Museum is a fascinating museum that is focused primarily on archaeological artifacts on lands mentioned in the bible, Egypt, Mesopotamia, Rome, and Greece.

“It’s an incredible collection of Near Eastern antiquities,” Levitt said.

“When you think about [ancient] Israel, it was very much in the middle of everything. As such, it was a cultural crossroads. Anytime a country had hegemony over the area, Israel was at the center of everything. And not just in terms of artifacts – ideas, architecture, culture, and religion. You get a sense of why Israel is the way it is.”

