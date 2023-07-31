WATCH – Rachel Gluck: Our dream was to bless the world through Jerusalem

In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Rachel Gluck of Salves of Jerusalem, a company that makes homemade creams and balms using Biblical essential oils from the Holy Land.

“My husband makes everything, and we sell them from our home to people around the world,” Gluck told Reinstein about her company. “when we moved here 16 years ago, our dream was to bless the world through Jerusalem.

“When you pick the right essential oils that Hashem chose for the altar, they not only smell delicious, but they are so good for the body.”