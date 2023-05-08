WATCH – Rabbi Leo Dee: ‘My heart goes out to the Arabs who live in fear’

In this week’s “Ask The Source”, host Josh Reinstein speaks with terror victim, Rabbi Leo Dee, whose wife Lucy and daughters Maia and Rina were killed in a terror attack on April 7th.

Speaking of the attack, Rabbi Dee said, “It happened during Passover, which is the Jewish festival where we remember how God took us out of slavery in Egypt. Passover is one of the most important festivals of the year. As Jews, we believe we were made in the image of God, and that we need to imitate God. Therefore, if God thought it was necessary to take slaves out of slavery, then it seems to me that we do too.

“In the Middle East today, there are 100 million, 200 million people who live in slavery across Arab regimes, where there are no human rights. What happens is these terror attacks, are actually scarier to the hundreds of millions of Muslims under these regimes. My heart goes out to them.”