WATCH: Pastor Larry Huch – ‘God gave this land to Jewish people and it is never to be divided’

In this week’s “Ask The Source”, host Josh Reinstein speaks with Pastor Larry Huch, senior pastor at New Beginnings.

Speaking about his organization, Huch said, “We are different from other churches. We really focus on understanding the Jewish roots of Christianity, on why it’s important because when you understand the Jewish roots you get a firm understanding of God’s call for Christians to stand with Israel, the people of Israel, and Jewish people worldwide.

“Our mission from God is opening people’s eyes to Israel and that God gave this land to the Jewish people and it is never to be divided.”

