WATCH: Over 80% of Americans in Israel vote Republican. Here is why

In the latest episode of “Ask The Source,” Josh Reinstein hosts Marc Zell, Chairman of Republican Overseas Israel. The two discuss how the Republican party has become the only party in the US clearly supporting Israel.

