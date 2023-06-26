Subscribe
WATCH: Oded Revivi – ‘There are those that don’t want to see us building in our biblical land’

In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi about the city of Efrat.

Efrat is located today between Jerusalem and Hebron, and it is mentioned in the Bible as the place where Rachel gave birth to her son Benjamin.

Efrat currently has a large American population. “It might have been the success of the city that’s drawn people to come and live there. It’s a very unique place because it’s a very close community, but on the other hand, it’s run like a city,” Revivi said.

Revivi also mentions the city’s location within Judea and Samaria. “When we actually want to build in our historical land, there is a threat that these countries will take Israel to the Security Council in the United Nations, vote for sanctions against the State of Israel, that’s why we need the backing of the United States.”

