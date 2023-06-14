WATCH: New Details Emerge Regarding Protests in Israel

If you’re American, you’re familiar with the concept of the radical Left mobilizing in what they like to call protests, but what many times also turned into violent riots. If you watched my program last week, you know that similar protests have been taking place in Israel over the last five months. What we didn’t talk about last week however, was the fact that not only has the radical Left mobilized with massive demonstrations and riots regarding the issue of judicial reform, but they were planned and funded well in advance of Israel’s new government being sworn in, AND before the judicial reform issue was presented.