Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH: Netanyahu visits mother of children killed in terror attack in Jerusalem

Video Manager

Video Manager

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara paid a condolence call on the Paley family at their home in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot, on Tuesday.

Yaakov, 6, and Asher, 8, were killed with another 20-year-old man recently married in a terror attack last week. Their father is still in the hospital in serious condition.

The mother of the family, Hannah Devorah Paley, told Netanyahu and his wife how her two young children were buried, one after the other, and said that they are supported by the people of Israel and that faith is what is sustaining them.

Related Videos

WATCH: How does rabbinic Jewish law classify Christianity?

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .