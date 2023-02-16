WATCH: Netanyahu visits mother of children killed in terror attack in Jerusalem

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara paid a condolence call on the Paley family at their home in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot, on Tuesday.

Yaakov, 6, and Asher, 8, were killed with another 20-year-old man recently married in a terror attack last week. Their father is still in the hospital in serious condition.

The mother of the family, Hannah Devorah Paley, told Netanyahu and his wife how her two young children were buried, one after the other, and said that they are supported by the people of Israel and that faith is what is sustaining them.