Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH: Nati Rom – ‘Jews have no human rights to pray at our holiest site’

Editor

Editor

In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Nati Rom, attorney, activist, and the founder of Heartland of Israel, about his organization and his work in Judea and Samaria. Rom also acts as an attorney for residents of Judea and Samaria who are arrested – Rom himself has been arrested for praying on the Temple Mount.

“The idea is to go to the heart of Israel, to the biblical places to Judea and Samaria and the Temple Mount,” Rom told Josh Reinstein. “These are places that we are most connected and where our history is.”

Rom also discussed the ongoing struggle for Jews who want to visit the Temple Mount and pray there and talked about the discrimination against Jews and Christians who are not allowed to worship on the holy site.

Related Videos

WATCH: What Joe Biden just did could cause the death of the State of Israel

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .