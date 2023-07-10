WATCH: Nati Rom – ‘Jews have no human rights to pray at our holiest site’

In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Nati Rom, attorney, activist, and the founder of Heartland of Israel, about his organization and his work in Judea and Samaria. Rom also acts as an attorney for residents of Judea and Samaria who are arrested – Rom himself has been arrested for praying on the Temple Mount.

“The idea is to go to the heart of Israel, to the biblical places to Judea and Samaria and the Temple Mount,” Rom told Josh Reinstein. “These are places that we are most connected and where our history is.”



Rom also discussed the ongoing struggle for Jews who want to visit the Temple Mount and pray there and talked about the discrimination against Jews and Christians who are not allowed to worship on the holy site.