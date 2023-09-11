Subscribe
Study The Bible
WATCH – Natan Sharansky: ‘We are trying to fight antisemitism on all fronts’

In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Natan Sharansky, former Soviet dissident, former Israeli MK and chair of the Combat Antisemitism Movement.

“Antisemitism is not a new topic,” Sharansky told host Reinstein. “We are a new organization trying to be an important platform. With the new international definition of antisemitism, it is important that as many countries, states, universities, and organizations as possible will recognize it. We go from country to country trying to organize real dialogue between Christians, Jews, and Muslims on this topic. We are trying to fight antisemitism on all fronts.”

