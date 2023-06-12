WATCH: Miguel Muñoz – ‘My goal is to tell Evangelical churches the truth about Israel’

In this week’s “Ask The Source”, host Josh Reinstein speaks with Miguel Muñoz, spokesperson for the Hispanic world at the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, a Christian Zionist organization based in Jerusalem.

Muñoz said, “My main goal is to tell the Evangelical churches the truth about Israel – the truth about biblical Israel, historical Israel, and modern Israel, and to help people make aliyah.

Muñoz also speaks about his time facilitating the move of the Honduran embassy to Jerusalem and the future of Latin American relations with Israel.