WATCH – Michael Oren: ‘We need to talk about Israel’s future’

In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador the US and author.



Oren discusses his new ‘2048’ project, which looks at how Israel could be when it celebrates its 100th birthday.



“In a conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, we both lamented that Israel is so bogged down in its current crises that we never have a chance to think about our future. I suggested we establish a commission to examine Israel on its 100th birthday – 2048 – in every aspect, domestic, foreign, and social, and our relations with the Christian world.



“The idea is to engage Israelis and Israel supporters in a debate about what our future should be. The idea is to get us to talk about our future.”