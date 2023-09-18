Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH – Michael Oren: ‘We need to talk about Israel’s future’

Editor

Editor

In this week’s “Ask the Source,” host Josh Reinstein speaks with Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador the US and author.

Oren discusses his new ‘2048’ project, which looks at how Israel could be when it celebrates its 100th birthday.

“In a conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, we both lamented that Israel is so bogged down in its current crises that we never have a chance to think about our future. I suggested we establish a commission to examine Israel on its 100th birthday – 2048 – in every aspect, domestic, foreign, and social, and our relations with the Christian world.

“The idea is to engage Israelis and Israel supporters in a debate about what our future should be. The idea is to get us to talk about our future.”

Related Videos

America Placed a 15-Year-Long Arms Embargo On Israel

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .