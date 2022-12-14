WATCH LIVE: Christian Media Summit delegation visits the Knesset

The sixth annual Christian Media Summit opened in Jerusalem on Sunday. The Israeli Government Press Office has been hosting the event to foster better understanding and strengthen the friendship between Christians around the world and the State of Israel.

Representatives from over 25 different nations are attending the event. On Wednesday, the participants toured the Knesset where they were set to meet MK Sharen Heskel from the National Unity Party, MK Merav Ben Ari from Yesh Atid and MK Ohad Tal from the Religious Zionism Party.