WATCH: Joe Biden is trying to stop Israel from ‘going off the rails’

Israel just passed the first reading of the Reasonableness Standard Bill in the Knesset, advancing the first stages of judicial reform. In response, the Biden administration called on Israel to “respect the right of peaceful assembly” after saying they are trying to keep Israel from going off the rails.

Thousands of protesters also took to the streets to demonstrate. They blocked roads across Israel and demonstrated at the Ben-Gurion Airport and additional locations on Tuesday, calling it a “Day of Resistance” and “Disturbance.” In Herzliya, the protesters, or as some are calling them, anarchists, set up tents and burned tires in the middle of the HaSira junction. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of a court in Haifa, and in Rehovot, around 2,500 protestors gathered at the Park junction. Additional protests were also planned throughout the day in dozens of other cities, towns, and junctions.

These protesters claim they are protesting for democracy, but the judicial reform is actually pushing democracy forward, so the question is, why are they protesting?

