Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH: Jews celebrate new month at the Western Wall honoring terror victims

Video Manager

Video Manager

Hundreds of people gathered at the Western Wall Plaza on Thursday to celebrate the new month and pray for the souls of Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, brothers recently murdered in a terror attack in Samaria.

Related Videos

WATCH: Netanyahu tells IDF recruits ‘we have no country without an army’

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .