WATCH: Jews and Christians share the same love for freedom, says MK Sharren Haskel

Jews and Christians share the same love for freedom, Member of Knesset Sharren Haskel, co-chair of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, tells Josh Reinstein in the latest episode of “Ask The Source.”

“We all share the same Christian-Judeo values of liberty, freedom and democracy,” Haskel says. “Israel is the one example of how a thriving democracy can survive in a region like the Middle East.”

Those who wish to read the Bible, and not just read but rather “live it, feel it, touch it, sense it, smell it, should come to Israel, to Jerusalem, to Judea and Samaria, to the north and to the south,” she highlights.

“It is an unbelievable experience,” she concludes.

