Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH: Israel’s PM Netanyahu meets with US President Joe Biden

Video Manager

Video Manager

The two met against the backdrop of the UN General Assembly this week, with the Israeli PM scheduled to address the assembly on Friday,

Related Videos

WATCH: New Archaeological Discovery Proves Real Location of Temple Mount

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .