WATCH: Israel’s 25th Knesset sworn in

The 25th Knesset was sworn in on Tuesday.

“The citizens of Israel today are proud of their country, which this year will celebrate 75 years of independence, and they believe in the righteousness of its cause; but at the same time, to tell you the truth, they are exhausted from​ the internal strife and its fallout,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said during his inaugural address.

“Even in moment of deep and tempestuous dispute, which you will certainly yet have here in the plenum, I am asking of you not to forget what it says in the Book of Proverbs, ‘Death and life are in the power of the tongue,’ he added.