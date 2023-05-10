WATCH: Israeli Air Force Eliminates 3 Terrorists in the Gaza Strip

The IDF launched Operation Shield and Arrow on Monday night, already taking out 3 senior terrorist leaders in the Gaza Strip, and eliminating ten Palestinian Islamic Jihad weapons depots and terrorist hubs.
