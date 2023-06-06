WATCH: Israel365 Founder Rabbi Tuly Weisz — Connecting Christians with Israel 365 Days a Year

One of the untold miracles of modern-day Israel is that Christians and Jews today are in fellowship and studying the Bible together after thousands of years of discord and animosity.



Israeli Orthodox Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365, an organization dedicated to educating Christians about the biblical significance of Israel, credits the pioneering bridge-building work of Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, founder of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, for ushering in this golden age of Jewish-Christian relations.



Rabbi Weisz recently joined podcast host Bishop Paul Lanier, Fellowship Board Chairman, at the National Religious Broadcasters convention, to discuss his work and hopes for the future. Join us now for this inspirational conversation.