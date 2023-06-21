Subscribe
Study The Bible
WATCH: Israel Has Not Done This in 20 Years

Yesterday, the IDF entered the Palestinian hotbed city of Jenin to arrest two wanted terrorists. When they were on their way out of the city, their convoy was struck by an IED, and seven Israeli soldiers were wounded. The situation deteriorated so rapidly that the IDF had to call in airstrikes via attack helicopter to assist in extracting the wounded team – something that hasn’t happened in more than 20 years.

If you simply open your social media this morning however, you’ll find images of journalists hiding from supposed IDF sniper fire, and Palestinians in hospitals taking cover from supposed Israeli fire. One man even called for immediate sanctions on Israel for their brutality in constantly attacking the poor Palestinians.

WATCH: The US is ‘deeply disturbed’ by Jews who build houses in the West Bank

