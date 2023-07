Many people are blasting RFK Jr. for his seemingly antisemitic remarks made at a fundraising event last week in New York.



However, as is often the case in this day and age, not everything is always as it seems, and it pays to take a step back and look at all the facts and context surrounding this event.



In doing so, we find that not only were Robert Kennedy’s comments blown way out of proportion, but he might actually be the most pro-Israel candidate in the Democratic Party.