WATCH: Is Israel Taking Revenge on Joe Biden?

The Biden administration lands yet another gut punch to Israel’s national security, and Netanyahu announces he is going to pay his first visit to China in over six years. Is Israel taking revenge on the Biden administration?
The Biden administration lands yet another gut punch to Israel’s national security, and Netanyahu announces he is going to pay his first visit to China in over six years. Is Israel taking revenge on the Biden administration?
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .