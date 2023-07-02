Subscribe
WATCH: Is Israel Taking Revenge on Joe Biden?

The Biden administration lands yet another gut punch to Israel’s national security, and Netanyahu announces he is going to pay his first visit to China in over six years. Is Israel taking revenge on the Biden administration?

Saudi Princess Supports Israel

