WATCH: Iran’s Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi visits Western Wall

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and his wife visited the Western Wall Plaza on Tuesday morning, and stood during the siren marking Holocaust Memorial Day. The Crown Prince stood alongside Israel’s Minister of Intelligence Gima Gamliel, Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai (Suli) Eliav.

Rabbi Rabinowitz recited Psalms with the Crown Prince, and they prayed together for peace between Israel and Iran and Arab countries and for world peace.

The Crown Prince was deeply moved by his visit to Judaism’s holiest site and signed the guest book: “For peace, freedom, serenity, for human dignity and living together. I salute the people of Iran and Israel.”

