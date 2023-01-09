WATCH: In the City of David, the Bible comes to life

In a time when many question Jews’ and Christians’ connections to Jerusalem, the City of David offers the opportunity to see the Bible come to life, Ze’ev Orenstein, director of International Affairs at the City of David, tells Josh Reinstein in the latest episode of “Ask The Source.”

“We are living in a time today where, whether it is the United Nations or someone else, people are questioning Jerusalem’s biblical heritage, that connection of Jews and Christians to Jerusalem,” he says. “When you visit the City of David, you are literally able to walk in a place where you see your faith come to life, where the very excavations that are being unearthed allow you to see that your connection to Jerusalem, or heritage to the Bible, is not simply a matter of faith, but a matter of fact.”