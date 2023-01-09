Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

WATCH: In the City of David, the Bible comes to life

Video Manager

Video Manager

In a time when many question Jews’ and Christians’ connections to Jerusalem, the City of David offers the opportunity to see the Bible come to life, Ze’ev Orenstein, director of International Affairs at the City of David, tells Josh Reinstein in the latest episode of “Ask The Source.”

“We are living in a time today where, whether it is the United Nations or someone else, people are questioning Jerusalem’s biblical heritage, that connection of Jews and Christians to Jerusalem,” he says. “When you visit the City of David, you are literally able to walk in a place where you see your faith come to life, where the very excavations that are being unearthed allow you to see that your connection to Jerusalem, or heritage to the Bible, is not simply a matter of faith, but a matter of fact.”

Related Videos

WATCH: The IDF’s New Years Resolution

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .