WATCH: Militants launch rocket inside the West Bank

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, the Biden administration just proved that they have another level of Israel hatred, not only did they cut support to scientific and technology research in Israeli institutions in the so-called West Bank, they condemned the decision to build 5,700 new houses in Judea and Samaria and increased their funding of one of the most anti-Israel factions of the UN, UNWRA.

Two rockets were fired from Jenin, but thankfully no one was injured.

And the Defense Ministry just confiscated millions of shekels that would have gone to funding terrorism.